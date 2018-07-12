Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The off-screen heroes bringing Marvel fantasies to life
As Marvel's superhero films continue to dominate the cinema landscape, the concept artists who helped create the look of Guardians of the Galaxy have revealed their secrets.
Gateshead-based Atomhawk is displaying its work on Tyneside as part of the Great Exhibition of the North.
12 Jul 2018
