The off-screen heroes behind Marvel magic
The off-screen heroes bringing Marvel fantasies to life

As Marvel's superhero films continue to dominate the cinema landscape, the concept artists who helped create the look of Guardians of the Galaxy have revealed their secrets.

Gateshead-based Atomhawk is displaying its work on Tyneside as part of the Great Exhibition of the North.

  • 12 Jul 2018
