Youths throw rocks at basking seals
Video

St Mary's Island seals disrupted by youths throwing rocks

A group of youths have disrupted seals on St Mary's Island by throwing rocks at them.

The group appear to be filming the seals as they disperse into the water.

St Mary's Seal watch posted the video online to highlight how visitors to the island can disrupt the local wildlife.

  • 15 Jun 2018