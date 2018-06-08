Town schoolchildren learn about farm life
Hundreds of schoolchildren from towns and cities spent the day learning about country life and farming.

The children went to Wooer, Northumberland, and were taught where their food comes from and how it is produced and they found also out first-hand the daily life of a farmer.

