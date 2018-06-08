Town schoolchildren learn about farm life

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Gateshead schoolchildren learn about farm life
Hundreds of schoolchildren from towns and cities spent the day learning about country life and farming.
The children went to Wooer, Northumberland, and were taught where their food comes from and how it is produced and they found also out first-hand the daily life of a farmer.
-
08 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-tyne-44413576/gateshead-schoolchildren-learn-about-farm-lifeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window