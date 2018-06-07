Puppies found dumped in field
Five newborn puppies have been found in a Sunderland field.

The dogs, which are less than five weeks old, are in need of a surrogate mum to help them grow.

Belle, Casey, Diefer, Kiefer and Mason are believed to be German shepherd crosses and are currently in good health.

