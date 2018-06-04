The man in the big pink dress
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Big Pink Dress: Colin Burgin-Plews raises thousands for charities

Colin Burgin-Plews is a well-known fundraiser in the north-east of England as Big Pink Dress.

Now the South Shields man has been nominated as one of the BBC's Angels of the North.

To celebrate the Angel of the North's 20th anniversary we asked people to nominate those in their communities who go out of their way to do things for other people and selflessly give their time and energy.

  • 04 Jun 2018