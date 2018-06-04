Leaping dolphins delight family

Media player
Dolphins filmed leaping near family's boat
A pod of dolphins surprised a family by swimming and leaping alongside their boat off the coast of Northumberland.
The footage was captured by Tamsin Bowron and other family members on 1 June near Boulmer.
The family says they didn't expect the dolphins to get so close and that it seemed the marine creatures did not want to leave their side.
04 Jun 2018
