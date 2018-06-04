Dog walkers take over the coast
Great North Dog Walk returns to South Shields

Dogs and their owners gathered by the South Shields coast to take part in a charity dog walk at the weekend.

It is hoped the event, which was founded in 1990, will set a new world record.

Last year, more than 30,000 dogs attended.

