'Great Exhibition? Never heard of it!'

Have Londoners heard of the Great Exhibition of the North?
The Great Exhibition of the North opens on Tyneside on 22 June and is billed as a summer-long celebration of the North of England’s pioneering spirit, but has anyone in London heard of it and will they visit?
25 May 2018
