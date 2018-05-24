Woman with Alzheimer's first piano recital
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Alzheimer's woman's first piano recital in Newcastle

An 84-year-old woman with Alzheimer's has given her first piano recital in Newcastle.

Joan Cooper from Ponteland was diagnosed with the disease in 2016.

Unable to read music, she remembered how to play a few songs after taking part in some singing sessions.

She performed in the Grainger Market as part of a week of events to raise awareness about dementia.

  • 24 May 2018
Go to next video: How diet 'helps with my Alzheimer's'