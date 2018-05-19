Pooches celebrate royal newlyweds
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Royal Wedding: Pooches toast Harry and Meghan

A group has held a royal wedding party for dogs to celebrate newlyweds Harry and Meghan.

About 30 dogs attended the party in Newcastle - enjoying pawsecco and afternoon tea.

Games included "hunt the crown" and there were prizes for the best-dressed "prince" and "princess".

  • 19 May 2018
Go to next video: 'Meghan Barkle' goes walkies down aisle