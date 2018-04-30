'I make rock 'n' roll art in my kitchen'
A collection of portraits of rock stars made with a vintage sewing machine have gone on display.

Textile artist Jane Sanders has created portraits of performers including Dave Grohl, Ed Sheeran, Blondie and Phil Lynott.

The Stitchin in the Kitchen exhibition can be seen at The People's Theatre, in Newcastle, until May 18.

