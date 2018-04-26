Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Kielder Observatory marks its 10th anniversary
Kielder Observatory in Northumberland is celebrating its 10th anniversary.
Over the years, its stargazers have captured some incredible sights.
To mark the occasion a new £250,000 building is opening to become the home for the observatory’s education and outreach work.
Here are some of the best shots of the sky and stars which have been captured at the observatory over the last 10 years.
-
26 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-tyne-43892604/kielder-observatory-marks-its-10th-anniversaryRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window