Stories used to help kids with challenges

The woman using stories to help children with challenges
Emma Nelson from North Tyneside struggled with dyslexia for years.
Now she is sharing her passion for reading with children, using her own experiences to help others through her My Story Adventures sessions.
20 Feb 2018
