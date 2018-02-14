'We can save many many more lives'
Newcastle doctors fundraise for African medical trial

Retired doctors Malcolm Coulthard and Unni Wariyar want to team up with doctors in Africa in a bid to transform the treatment of an acute form of malnutrition known as Kwashiorkor.

Currently volunteering, they are trying to raise £50,000 to buy medical equipment and provide a nurse for two years for a medical trial in Lesotho.

