Life as a 1900s baker
Life as a 1900s baker at Beamish Museum

Beamish: the Living Museum of the North is a popular tourist attraction in County Durham.

Staff don traditional costumes to help visitors discover what life was like in the 1820s, 1910s and 1940s.

There is even a working bakery, to give people a real taste of the past.

  • 26 Aug 2017