Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Newcastle University student Hunian Haider needs blood transfusions fortnightly
Hunain Haider, 19, a law student at Newcastle University, has the genetic blood disorder thalassemia and needs a blood transfusion every two weeks to survive.
-
20 Jun 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-tyne-40346859/newcastle-university-student-hunian-haider-needs-blood-transfusions-fortnightlyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window