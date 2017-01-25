Media player
Arson attack on Jubilee pub in Newcastle caught on CCTV
This is the moment arsonists set fire to a Newcastle pub, captured on the building's CCTV.
The Jubilee pub in the Fawdon area of the city was badly damaged in the attack on Sunday.
No-one was hurt in the incident, although the landlord and his family had to flee a flat above the pub.
Police are hunting two men thought to be responsible.
25 Jan 2017
