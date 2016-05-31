Brontë's Haworth parsonage recreated for TV drama

Video

A replica of the parsonage in Haworth where Charlotte, Emily and Anne Brontë lived and wrote some of English literature's most celebrated novels has been created for a new BBC drama.

'To Walk Invisible' is written and directed by Happy Valley and Last Tango in Halifax creator Sally Wainwright and tells the tale of the three sisters and their family.

BBC Look North's Phil Bodmer has been for a look around the set.