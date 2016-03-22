Video

A woman who had lain unresponsive for seven months after suffering a bleed on her brain has described her recovery as "a miracle".

Sally Gibson, 83, from Newcastle, suffered a massive bleed in her brain in April 2015 and seven months later her family was preparing to say goodbye.

But a surgeon at Newcastle's Royal Victoria Hospital asked the family if he could try performing one last procedure - putting in a shunt to move the blood - and it paid off with Mrs Gibson making a full recovery.

She told BBC Look North health reporter Sharon Barbour she now wanted to work out how she could make the most of her time to help other people.