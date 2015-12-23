Video

The world-famous Pakistani teenager Malala Yousafzai has been on Tyneside to visit a fellow education campaigner.

Malala became a role model for millions of people after the Taliban tried to kill her for daring to campaign for girls' education.

Last year she won the Nobel Peace Prize and she met Syrian teenager Muzoon Almellehan in a Jordanian refugee camp.

The pair became friends and now they've been reunited in Newcastle after Muzoon's family was granted refugee status on Tyneside.