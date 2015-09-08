Video

A housebound couple with severe health problems are facing deportation from Newcastle, the BBC has learned.

Professor Umesh Sharma and his wife, both pensioners, have been living with relatives in the city after escaping the civil war in Libya.

They originally came to Newcastle last year to visit family but then learnt that their house in Benghazi had been demolished in an explosion.

Now the Home Office says that because they are Indian passport holders, they must be deported to India, somewhere they haven't lived for more than 30 years.

Their daughter Rajni Kupur is fighting to keep them in the north-east of England.