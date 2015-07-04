Video

A beauty blogger who was born with a facial disfigurement is hoping to inspire others to overcome their obstacles.

Katie Meehan, 19, from Jarrow, Tyneside, was born with cystic hygroma - which meant she had an enlarged tongue and face.

At five years old she underwent pioneering surgery, paid for by a local fundraising campaign which raised £60,000 in a month.

Sharuna Sagar reports.