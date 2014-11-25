Media player
George Gently actor Martin Shaw buries Durham Police capsule
Actor Martin Shaw has visited Durham Police's new headquarters to bury a time capsule.
Mr Shaw, who plays the title character in the Inspector George Gently series, said he was impressed with the new police centre on the outskirts of Durham.
The series is set in the 1960s and is filmed across County Durham and Northumberland.
BBC Newcastle's Damian O'Neil reports.
