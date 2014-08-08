Video

A one-eyed cat, which has spent most of his life living as a stray in County Durham, has been awarded Cat of the Year.

Nelson had a bad start in life, thrown into the water at Seaham docks when he was a kitten.

Spending the next 15 years living on the docks with his brother, they were looked after by local fishermen.

But five years ago he was adopted by Andrea Huntley-Crow after following her home one day.

She said he was a "total hero" and she was proud he had been awarded Cat of the Year at this year's National Cat Awards.