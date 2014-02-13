Newcastle University researcher
Anti-ageing skin treatment found by Newcastle scientists

Newcastle University researchers are working on a new product they believe may halt the process of skin ageing.

They have discovered that an antioxidant which has never been linked with skin health gives 100% protection against damaging UVA radiation from the sun.

However Tiron is not a naturally occurring compound and has not yet been proved safe for human use.

