Anti-ageing skin treatment found by Newcastle scientists
Newcastle University researchers are working on a new product they believe may halt the process of skin ageing.
They have discovered that an antioxidant which has never been linked with skin health gives 100% protection against damaging UVA radiation from the sun.
However Tiron is not a naturally occurring compound and has not yet been proved safe for human use.
Sharon Barbour reports.
13 Feb 2014
