Campaigners call on government to cut bingo tax
The government has been urged to cut the tax paid on bingo profits after new figures revealed the number of people taking part in the north-east of England was in decline.
Despite being a traditional pastime of tens of thousands of people in the region for decades, the Bingo Association says smaller-run venues are being forced to shut down with jobs lost.
The association blames a government-imposed levy of 20% on profits generated from the game. Most other gambling activities are taxed at a rate of 15% and duty on National Lottery tickets is just 12%.
The association wants the government to act, claiming bingo halls are still an important part of many communities.
Look North's Amy Lea reports.
24 Jan 2014