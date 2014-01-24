Video

The government has been urged to cut the tax paid on bingo profits after new figures revealed the number of people taking part in the north-east of England was in decline.

Despite being a traditional pastime of tens of thousands of people in the region for decades, the Bingo Association says smaller-run venues are being forced to shut down with jobs lost.

The association blames a government-imposed levy of 20% on profits generated from the game. Most other gambling activities are taxed at a rate of 15% and duty on National Lottery tickets is just 12%.

The association wants the government to act, claiming bingo halls are still an important part of many communities.

Look North's Amy Lea reports.