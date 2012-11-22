Media player
Tyneside teenager sets his sights on world championship
A teenager from Tyneside is hoping to become a world champion downhill mountain biker.
James Purvis, from Rowlands Gill, who has only been racing for three years, won the juvenile men's category in the British Cycling National Downhill Championships 2012.
The 14-year-old has now set his sights on becoming a world champion.
His father Keith says he "can't watch him" coming down the hills.
BBC Look North's Stephanie Cleasby went to meet him to find out more.
22 Nov 2012
