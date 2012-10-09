Media player
Wonga shirt sponsorship dilemma for Newcastle Utd
Payday loans company Wonga has signed a multimillion-pound shirt sponsorship deal with Newcastle United.
But the move has sparked anger from some politicians and fans, who believe the deal could project the wrong image for the club.
The club said Wonga's desire to help "invest in young talent" swung the deal.
Wonga said it was proud to be associated with "one of the biggest and most important clubs in the UK".
09 Oct 2012
