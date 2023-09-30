A rescue home for guinea pigs in North Tyneside says the cost-of-living crisis has led to more people giving up their pets than they are able to re-home.

Gertie's Lonely Guinea Pig Rescue, in North Shields, has helped 650 guinea pigs in the six years since it opened, at a cost of about £17,000 a year.

Nationwide, more than double the number of pets have been handed in to rescue centres this year compared to last year.

Video produced by Lewis Reed.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.