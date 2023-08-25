A swan which found itself on a busy stretch of road was ushered away from traffic by police officers.

The bird caused a mid-morning traffic jam on a lane of the A66 near Thornaby at about 10:00 BST on 24 August.

Footage captured by a stationary passenger shows the swan attempting to evade the law as traffic was brought to a standstill.

Cleveland Police dog section officers managed to remove the bird, which was carried to safety.

Nicky Hall, who filmed the incident, said it was "definitely not an everyday occurrence".

But the story had "a happy ending", she said.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.