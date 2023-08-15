A man with a rare neurological disorder has been able to experience the sensation of walking again thanks to a new robotic machine.

Kenneth Longstaff, from Darlington, has Guillain-Barré syndrome and has been unable to walk on his own for more than 11 years.

Tees Neuro Physiotherapy in Billingham said it is the only clinic in the North East to offer sessions with the LEXO Robotic Gait Trainer.

It allows people to stand up and feel the sensation of walking, which the clinic said has a range of physical and emotional benefits.

Mr Longstaff attends weekly sessions to use the machine as part of his physiotherapy.

