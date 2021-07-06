A celebrated botanist who has spent much of her working life preserving rare plants in the North East has published her first book at the age of 97.

Since publishing "Teesdale’s Special Flora", Dr Margaret Bradshaw has become something of a celebrity, with appearances on TV shows like Countryfile.

She regularly attracts crowds of enthusiasts and fellow botanists among the Teesdale Special Flora group and wants to encourage more people to get interested in the rare and endangered wild plants in the area.

She is inspiring a new generation of botanists - many visited her Monday evening outdoor floral education session near Barnard Castle.