Mascot Race 2023: Costume drama as dozens compete in annual event
Mascots representing football clubs, charities and companies battled it out for glory at the annual Mascot Gold Cup.
Competitors with comically large feet included Jenny the Giraffe, Seasider Sid - the Marske United mascot - Mr Sausage and Sparkle the Yorkshire Unicorn.
The 16th race was held at Wetherby Racecourse on Sunday.
The event in 2015 set a world record for largest mascot race with 125 runners.
Mascots have raised more than £175,000 for charity since the event started.
Video journalists: Adam Clarkson and Alex Challies