Mascots representing football clubs, charities and companies battled it out for glory at the annual Mascot Gold Cup.

Competitors with comically large feet included Jenny the Giraffe, Seasider Sid - the Marske United mascot - Mr Sausage and Sparkle the Yorkshire Unicorn.

The 16th race was held at Wetherby Racecourse on Sunday.

The event in 2015 set a world record for largest mascot race with 125 runners.

Mascots have raised more than £175,000 for charity since the event started.

Video journalists: Adam Clarkson and Alex Challies