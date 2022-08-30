Middlesbrough post-metal band Motions have released their debut album on vinyl, with every step of the process being done in the local area.

They wrote and recorded their music in home studios and DIY voice recording booths, while the album was pressed at Press On Vinyl.

Paddy Jordan, the band's drummer and producer, said: “The idea that you can produce something locally, and you can then get that physical outcome locally as well, is just phenomenal.”

The popularity of vinyl records has been steadily gaining pace and last year vinyl outsold CDs in the UK for the first time since 1988.

“Vinyl can be quite inaccessible, so what Motions did was they launched a FairSound campaign with us and it essentially eliminates that upfront cost,” explained Jodie Nicholson from Press On Vinyl.

Video produced by Alex Challies.

