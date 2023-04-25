Gabriel has a passion for washing machines.

The 12-year-old is autistic and developed a compulsion to wash clothes aged two, insisting on doing all of the washing at home.

Constant usage has broken seven machines throughout his life, costing his mum Julie Pratt thousands.

His favourite place to visit is Odd Socks Café Launderette in Guisborough, where he can wash and dry laundry to his heart’s content, surrounded by washing machines.

Video journalist: Adam Clarkson

