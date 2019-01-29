A mental health unit criticised over the deaths of three teenagers was "chaotic and unsafe", a report found.

An independent inquiry found "excessive and inappropriate" restraint was used at Middlesbrough's West Lane Hospital.

Rebecca Challies, from Darlington, was diagnosed with depression, anxiety and anorexia when she was 16.

She was then admitted to the mental health ward at West Lane, not the eating disorder ward, which she says "was their first mistake".

Now 21, she has shared her story in the hope of helping others know they are not alone.

Tees, Esk and Wear Valley NHS Foundation Trust has apologised in relation to the failings flagged in the report and said significant changes had been made.

