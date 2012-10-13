Ingleby Bird Lady: Sue Francis on rescuing pigeons
Sue Francis rescues injured birds and some of them choose to stick around after being nursed back to health and released.
The 62-year-old has been known as the Ingleby Bird Lady for more than two decades.
She says pigeons are particularly endearing and shares her home with a number of them.
The "compassionate" birds have an unfair reputation as vermin, she says.
