In November 2021, the roof of Bob Johnson's home in County Durham collapsed during Storm Arwen.

A red weather warning was issued by the Met Office on 26 November 2021 for the North East - with the storm bringing very strong winds and heavy rain.

A number of roofs in one street in Blackhall Rocks were destroyed - including Bob and Sheila Johnson's home.

We've been following the story of the couple who ended up in a hotel for six months waiting for their roof to be repaired.

They have now returned home but their troubles live on, with thousands of pounds of water-damaged belongings in their garage.

