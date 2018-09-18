Dani Gilbert was diagnosed with alopecia before she was two years old and is now on a mission to spread positivity about the condition.

The 24-year-old from Stanley, County Durham, posts online to raise awareness about her hair-loss.

Her videos, which include make-up and beauty tutorials, have been viewed millions of times.

The former Durham University student hopes to be a role model for young people who also have alopecia.

Reporting by Millie Trenholm.