A therapy dog from Darlington is heading to Buckingham Palace to join a parade in honour of Queen Elizabeth II.

Two-year-old cockapoo Amadeus helps special educational needs children at Skerne Park Academy.

But on Sunday he will be joining dogs from all over the country for The Corgi Parade - held in tribute to the Queen's love of the breed.

Teacher and Amadeus' owner, Jo Beaton, said she thought it was a "good opportunity" for him to represent the school.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.