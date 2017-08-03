Richie Barlow knew he was gay at a young age but did not have the vocabulary to express or understand his sexuality.

The 40-year-old, originally from Nottinghamshire but now living on Teesside, says his religious mother acted on "the wrong advice" and attempted to "punish the gayness" out of him.

Despite the abuse at home, and further exploitation in the care system, Richie now is happily married and lives "an amazing life" with his husband, Ben.

Filmed and edited by BBC Radio Tees reporter Adam Clarkson