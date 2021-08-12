A 28-year-old woman has become the youngest Great North Air Ambulance Service paramedic.

Hollie Smith from Chester-le-Street joined the charity in January after nine years with the North East Ambulance Service.

She has now passed the sign-off process, meaning she can deliver pre-hospital care on the helicopter or critical care car without supervision from another member of the team.

Miss Smith said it felt "incredible" to have reached the pinnacle of her career in nine years and hopes to inspire other young women to give them the confidence to "get what they really want".

