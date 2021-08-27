The family of a woman who was killed in a crash by a drink-driver are calling for tougher sentences.

Amie Linton died after Simon Allport's BMW crashed into her car in Stokesley, North Yorkshire, in July 2020. He was more than one-and-a-half times over the legal alcohol limit.

The 33-year-old from Low Easby, who taught at Norton Primary Academy, Stockton, was also mother to Ava.

Allport, 43, of Pennal Grove, Ingleby Barwick, admitted causing death by careless driving and was jailed for five years and seven months.

A three-month consultation on revised sentencing guidelines for motoring offences in England and Wales is currently under way by the Sentencing Council.

Amie's partner Andrew Staples and her parents would like increased sentences to come into force in the hope it deters others from drink-driving.

