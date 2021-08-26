The first Teesside Airshow for five years has been met with massive traffic queues as people have struggled to get into the event.

Teesside International Airport was due to host 22,000 people for the sold-out show, but huge tailbacks were reported on routes to the site throughout the morning.

Peter Jones, who queued for two hours before giving up, took footage of tailbacks on the A67 back to Yarm.

Scores of people turned to Twitter to vent their anger.

One posted: "Who organised this? Because it’s absolutely appalling. Been sat in traffic for hours and we live 15 minutes drive from the airport usually. We allowed extra time and currently not even close to getting parked. What a joke."

