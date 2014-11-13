Hundreds of people have gathered to pay tribute to a WW2 veteran who died earlier this month.

Maurice Winspear passed away at the age of 98 in a care home in Nunthorpe, Middlesbrough.

Sue Dicken, the funeral celebrant, shared an appeal online asking people to attend Mr Winspear's funeral after discovering he had no living friends or relatives.

