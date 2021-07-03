Members of a long-running Live Action Role Play (Larp) group say the hobby has a positive effect on their lives, even when the costumes are off.

Larp, which became popular in the 1980s and is described as "real-life Dungeons and Dragons", sees participants create their own characters and act out fantastical battles and scenarios.

Fools & Heroes is a Larp society with about 21 branches across the UK and this Tees Valley branch meets once a month in Flatts Lane Country Park.