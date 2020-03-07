An art installation of a beating heart in Middlesbrough has become a permanent feature.

Created by Teesside artist Stuart Langley, he said Beating Heart was a display of hope and positivity.

Shining a light inside the unused Church House tower block creates the heart shape, which beats on the hour every hour in the dark.

It was first seen in the town last October before it toured Leeds, London and Manchester, but has now returned for good.

Middlesbrough Council's head of culture, Charlotte Nicol, said it was a "beacon of positivity" in the town.

