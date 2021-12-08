A family has returned home in time for Christmas after their property was damaged along with their belongings in a suspected arson attack.

Sean Ivey, from Wingate in County Durham, fled to safety with his wife and two children after the blaze on 18 March.

The former Royal Marine believes he was targeted after he stood up to anti-social behaviour in the area.

Locals rallied round and raised more than £300,000 to help them rebuild their lives.

