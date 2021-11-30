Residents at a care home in County Durham are trying to keep warm as they go through their fourth day without power.

Thousands of people across the north of England remain without power following Storm Arwen.

More than 20 vulnerable, elderly residents at Crosshill Nursing Home in Stanhope have been left with no heating or hot food.

Wrapped in woolly hats, scarves and foil blankets, staff and the local community have come together to try to keep them warm.

Northern Powergrid's head of policy, Jim Cardwell, asked people to be "patient" and said they were "trying their very best" to help restore power.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.