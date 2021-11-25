A 10-year-old girl is campaigning to improve the quality of sea water and tackle climate change.

Rose said she was shocked to see litter in the North Sea while out paddle boarding with her father.

She joined a recent protest in Saltburn with surfers, swimmers and environmentalists to highlight the issue of sea pollution and sewage overflows in the area.

A Northumbrian Water spokesperson said: "We are aware of the concerns raised by customers in the Saltburn area and share their passion for our region's coastline.

"We know that our customers demand even better and we will continue to work to keep improving, both for them and for our environment."

